Former Packers TE Jace Sternberger signs with Seahawks practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger cleared waivers on Wednesday, and he has now agreed to join the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Sternberger was released by the Packers on Tuesday following the expiration of his two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Instead of returning to Green Bay’s practice squad, Sternberger picked a new path.

While the Packers are four-deep at tight end and don’t offer an obvious path to playing time, the Seahawks have only three tight ends on the active roster, and one, Tyler Mabry, has only played six snaps in 2021.

Sternberger, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019, played in only 18 games and caught just 12 passes over the last two seasons. He dealt with injuries during each of his first two seasons and never took the developmental step the Packers were looking for to start Year 3.

In Seattle, Sternberger will get a fresh start and an opportunity to reboot his development.

