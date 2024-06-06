Former Packers stars Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari and their wives have weekend getaway in Napa Valley

Their friendship formed as members of the Green Bay Packers.

And while they no longer play in Green Bay, the brotherhood of Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb extends well beyond the color of their jersey.

The three former Packers stars, along with their wives, had what looks like the perfect weekend getaway in the wine country of Napa Valley in northern California, to celebrate the birthday of Cobb's wife, Aiyda.

The scenes were immaculate. And it appears the drinks were as well. Cobb and Bakhtiari also did their best at impressing everyone in sabering a Champagne bottle.

The Cobbs documented the weekend in a joint Instagram post.

Randall Cobb, the former dynamic slot receiver for the Packers, remains unsigned after one season with the New York Jets. New York signed Cobb to be a familiar face for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury led to Cobb having his worst season as a pro. He had a career-low five catches for 39 yards in 11 games last season.

Adams' wife, Devanne, also highlighted the trip in a series of posts on Instagram. Devanne is pregnant with the couple's third child.

Davante Adams, who played eight seasons with the Packers until he was traded after the 2021 season, is set to begin his third year with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 31-year-old is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.

He had the first of his three straight All-Pro seasons with the Packers in 2020 and 2021.

David Bakhtiari's wife, Frankie Bakhtiari, also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, including a group shot surrounded by the hillside vineyards.

David Bakhtiari, cut by the Packers earlier this offseason, is a free agent. Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro left tackle who played 11 seasons with the Packers, has endured several knee surgeries in recent years following his torn ACL on the last day of 2020.

This wasn't the first time a group of ex-Packers got together. Several of them, including Bakhtiari and Adams, were at the Kentucky Derby last month.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Packers stars have weekend getaway in wine country Napa Valley