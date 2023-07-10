Former Packers running back Ahman Green sells one house, lowers price on other

LEDGEVIEW ‒ Ahman Green sold one of his two houses on Scray Hill.

Green, the Green Bay Packers' all-time rushing leader, sold the smaller of two houses on Limestone Trail and he reduced the price of the larger one.

The studio house at 1742 Limestone Trail, which sold for $480,000, is 1,700-square feet with one bathroom and no bedrooms. It has a kitchen, dining area, large workout area and a two-stall garage on 1.38 acres. The house was built in 2014.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The house next door, 1750 Limestone Trail, is listed for $1.75 million. It was initially listed at $1.9 million. The 7,200-square-foot, three-story house includes five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a four-stall garage. It is on 1.21 acres, and according to the listing, a lighted Lambeau Field can be seen on gamedays. The house was built in 2004. Photos can be seen on Realtor.com.

The studio house owned by former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green at 1420 Limestone Trail, Ledgeview, sold for $480,000.

Green invested more than $1.3 million in the two properties, according to Brown County real estate and mortgage records.

Amanda Bohn of Make A Move Realty is the agent.

Green, a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, played for the Packers from 2000-06 and again in 2009. During his second time with the team, he set the all-time Packers' career rushing record of 8,322 yards. He also holds the record for most rushing yards in a season at 1,883 yards.

Advertisement

After football, Green has been heavily involved in video gaming, including as coach of the Esports program at Lakeland University in Plymouth. He also announced in December he would be a lecturer at the University of Nebraska.

Green, who attended Nebraska, was selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, who used him sparingly. He was acquired by the Packers in 2000 and in his first year year rushed 263 times for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 73 receptions for 559 yards and three more touchdowns.

More: Packers Foundation grants will provide food, housing and more in six counties

More: Green Bay Packers complete east-side Lambeau Field expansion; Lot 1 to be open again for tailgaters

Advertisement

His best year was 2003, when he carried the ball 355 times for 1,883 yards and 15 touchdowns. He caught 50 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

Green played for the Houston Texans in 2007-08 before returning to the Packers. He carried the ball only 41 times for 160 yards, but that was enough to move him ahead of Jim Taylor for the franchise career rushing record.

Former Packers assistant coach and former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett lived across the street from Green. He sold his 6,000-square-foot house for $1.55 million in May 2022. Hackett now is the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

Other Packers-related houses on the market include:

Advertisement

1071 Hill Drive in Hobart, owned by former Packers defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila. The property, which includes a main house and guest house with a total of 14 bedrooms and 14.5 bathrooms, lists for $3.988 million. Gbaja-Biamila is retired from football.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click here to subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Ahman Green sells one house, lowers price on other