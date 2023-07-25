Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams cracks NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023

Former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, a fourth-round pick of the team in 2017, cracked the NFL’s “Top 100 Players List of 2023” at No. 95 overall.

Williams, who had never previously made the list, rushed for over 1,000 yards and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2022. He signed with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal in free agency.

If nothing else, Williams’ inclusion on the annual list proves he has earned the respect of his peers around the NFL.

Williams spent his first four seasons with the Packers, rushing for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 961 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. In total, he produced 2,946 yards and scored 18 touchdowns over 60 games in Green Bay.

The Packers made Williams the 134th overall pick in the same draft that produced Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones. He spent four years winning over teammates and fans with his hard-nosed running style and infectious personality.

With Jones ascending to stardom and second-round pick A.J. Dillon on the rsoter, the Packers allowed Williams to walk after his rookie deal expired following the 2020 season. He signed with the Lions and spent the last two seasons in Detroit, where he scored 20 touchdowns over 30 games.

After facing him twice a year in both 2021 and 2022, Williams will be back at Lambeau Field to play the Packers as a member of the Saints in the home opener in Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire