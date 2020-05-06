Brett Favre is caught up in a scandal for accepting $1.1 million in federal welfare money for speaking engagements he never even attended, according to the Associated Press.

Add it to the long list of reasons Bears fans dislike the former Packers quarterback.

According to the AP, a state auditor found $94 million in questionable spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, including the payments to Favre.

The audit says Favre Enterprises was paid $500,000 in 2017 and $600,000 in 2018 to make three speeches at various engagements, but Favre never even showed up to the events.

According to the report, Favre faces no criminal charges for accepting the money and no-showing.

State auditor Shad White told the AP the scandal was "the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers."

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre caught up in federal welfare scandal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago