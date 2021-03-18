Former Packers QB Tim Boyle signs 1-year deal with Lions

It’s a one-year, $2.5 million deal for Tim Boyle with the #Lions, per source. He gets a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5M in total guarantees. https://t.co/xXnwCCC2lF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

The backup quarterback in Green Bay over the last two seasons is following Jamaal Williams to Detroit.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle is signing with the Lions. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports the deal is for one year and worth $2.5 million, with a $1 million signing bonus.

Boyle joins Williams as Packers free agents signing with the Lions on Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, Boyle spent three years with the Packers, including two years as the primary backup behind Aaron Rodgers. He beat out DeShone Kizer in 2019 and Jordan Love in 2020.

Boyle was a restricted free agent but did not receive a tender from the Packers, making him unrestricted and free to sign with any team to start the new league year.

In Detroit, Boyle will get a chance to be the primary backup behind Jared Goff, who was traded to the Lions in exchange for long-time starter Matthew Stafford in January.

Boyle played in 11 games for the Packers over the last two seasons, mostly to kneel down to end games. He completed three passes for 15 yards.

With a big arm, flashes of playmaking ability from the pocket during the preseason, three years of working under Aaron Rodgers and two years of experience in Matt LaFleur’s offense, Boyle has an intriguing skill set for a Lions team looking to rebuild the quarterback position.

Love, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2020, will be the backup quarterback behind Rodgers in 2021. He was inactive as the No. 3 quarterback for all 16 games last season.

