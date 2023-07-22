Former Packers QB says current Jets WR reminds him of former Packers WR

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in April, recently said current Jets receiver Garrett Wilson reminds him of former Packers receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

“Davante is in a category by still, but that 17 reminds me of the other 17 as far as his ability to get out of breaks and his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage,” Rodgers said.

For Wilson, the comparison to Adams from Rodgers is the ultimate compliment.

In 2022, Wilson caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie despite playing with three different starting quarterbacks.

This year, Wilson — an All-Rookie pick and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year — will get a chance to establish himself as one of the league’s best receivers with Rodgers, a four-time MVP, throwing him the football.

Rodgers and Adams, a three-time All-Pro, connected for 68 touchdown passes while in Green Bay. Adams left Rodgers and the Packers in 2022 but still caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns with the Raiders.

The physical skill with Wilson is evident. Getting on the same page as Rodgers, who wants his offense run a certain way on every play, will be key to the pair blossoming in 2023.

Meanwhile, new connections are forming in Titletown. Can Jordan Love and Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs quickly develop the rapport all great quarterback-receiver combinations need to be successful? Watson, who caught seven touchdowns as a rookie, including a 63-yarder from Love in Philadelphia, has star potential entering Year 2. Love is an unknown, but he’s a first-rounder who sat behind Rodgers for three years.

A potentially interesting comparison to track in 2023: Will Rodgers and Wilson or Love and Watson be the better quarterback-receiver combo? The obvious answer is Rodgers and Wilson, given the quarterback’s experience and Wilson’s incredible rookie season. But Love is a wildcard as a first-year starter and Watson’s finish to the 2022 season keeps the door open to the Packers having an incredibly productive quarterback-receiver combo this season.

