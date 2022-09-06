Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert works out for Chicago Bears

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert worked out for the Chicago Bears, according to Tom Grossi of Packast.

The connection between player and team is an easy one: former Packers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is now in the same role with the Bears.

Benkert spent 13 months with the Packers from May 2021 to June of 2022. He spent the entire 2021 season as the No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. As a COVID-19 replacement for Love in December, Benkert made his NFL debut by kneeling twice to finish off a Packers win over the Bears.

Benkert, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spent three years with the Atlanta Falcons before landing in Green Bay.

Chicago currently has Trevor Siemian as the primary backup behind Justin Fields on the 53-man roster, while Nathan Peterman is the No. 3 on the practice squad.

Since being released by the Packers, Benkert has worked out for the Bears, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains unsigned.

