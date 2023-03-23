Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert signs with Brahmas of XFL

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert is headed to the XFL. According to his official Twitter account, Benkert signed with the San Antonio Brahmas on Thursday.

Brahmas quarterback Reid Sinnett is injured, creating the opening.

For the time being, Benkert is not a backup option for the Packers as the team transitions to Jordan Love at quarterback. In fact, Benkert believes “the ship has sailed” in terms of returning to Green Bay.

Benkert signed with the Packers in May of 2021 and spent the entire 2021 season in Green Bay, serving mostly as the No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad behind Love and Aaron Rodgers. He was released in June of 2022.

After his departure from Green Bay, Benkert spent two different stints on the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers. He was released in November.

Benkert turned down a chance to join the Houston Roughnecks last December.

Benkert is far from the first former Packer to join the XFL. In fact, he’s not even the first quarterback; Brett Hundley currently plays for the Vegas Vipers.

