Former Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley released by Chargers, set to retire

Former Green Bay Packers standout center Corey Linsley will retire, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and others, following his release from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linsley, a three-time team captain with the Chargers and two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, spent seven of his first 10 NFL seasons with the Packers, earning first-team All-Pro standing in his final year in 2020. He earned second-team All-Pro and made his only Pro Bowl team with the Chargers in 2021, the first year of his five-year, $62.5 million free-agent contract.

Linsley played 99 games with the Packers during his tenure after Green Bay took him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Ohio State. In all, he started 144 NFL games.

Linsley missed 14 games in the 2023 season with a heart issue. He revealed in January that there was a 99% chance he would retire because doctors advised against playing, though Linsley did not go into detail about the specifics of his heart issue.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Packers center Corey Linsley released by Chargers, will retire