Former Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith wants to be released by Vikings

Former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith wants to be done after one season playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smith – who posted what appeared to be a goodbye message to the team on social media on Thursday – has asked the Vikings to be released.

The twist? The Vikings aren’t interested in the idea and the situation is “unresolved,” per Rapoport.

The standoff is almost certainly money-related. Smith signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings last offseason, but he’s due only $13.8 million in cash in 2023 and the team can save a big chunk of cap space by releasing him or restructuring his deal.

While the Vikings probably want to figure out a way to lower Smith’s cap hit, the pass-rusher likely sees an opportunity to make even more money up front if he hits the open market.

The Packers released Smith last March to save cap space. He joined the Vikings and produced 10.0 sacks, but his effectiveness waned in the second half of the season due to a knee injury. During his last season in Green Bay, Smith played in just one game after suffering a back injury requiring surgery.

The Packers may need to acquire additional help at edge rusher this offseason, but a reunion with Smith would seem unlikely given the way the relationship ended in 2022.

