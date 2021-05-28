Former Packers OL Jared Veldheer retiring from NFL after suspension

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer, who was with the team during playoff runs each of the last two years, is retiring from the NFL.

Veldheer told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he is retiring from the game after the NFL suspended him six games for using a banned substance.

Veldheer, who turns 34 years old next month, said he was prescribed a medication that triggered the suspension.

Veldheer played in two regular-season games and two postseason games with the Packers during the 2019 season. He returned during the playoffs in 2020 but ended up on the COVID-19 reserve list and didn’t appear in a game.

With an expiring contract, Veldheer was an unrestricted free agent.

Veldheer saved the Packers late in the 2019 season, replacing starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga in the second half of a Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions and again in the NFC Divisional Round against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Oakland Raiders made Veldheer a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He played in 121 regular-season games (114 starts) and six playoff games during his career.