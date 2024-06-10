Former Packers linebacker, now with 49er, sells 5-bedroom Hobart house

HOBART – Former Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell sold his house at 4336 Hilton Head Drive for $914,900.

Campbell, who now is with the San Francisco 49ers, purchased the property for $830,000 in June 2022, according to Brown County land records. The new sale closed on June 6.

Campbell listed the house in the Thornberry Creek development for $929,900 in March. The two-story, 5,500-square foot house includes 5 bedrooms, 4½ baths, an open-concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large rec room, fitness room, guest suite, fenced back yard with deck, and four-stall garage. The property covers .58 acres.

Jill Dickson-Kesler of Jill & Co. Real Estate/Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group was the listing agent.

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell listed his house in the Thornberry Creek development in Hobart. Campbell was released by the Packers on March 13, 2024.

The linebacker was released by the Packers in March as part of the team's management of its salary cap, a common move by teams after the season.

Campbell was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, 115th overall, by the Atlanta Falcons. He played four years for the Falcons and one year for the Arizona Cardinals before the Packers signed him as a free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Packers and was their best all-around player, producing 145 tackles, two sacks, four QB hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed in 16 games. He was named first-team All-Pro.

The Packers signed him to a five-year, $50 million contract before the 2022 season. Injuries caused Campbell to miss 10 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He missed four games due to a knee injury and finished with 96 tackles (4½ for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and three passes defensed in 13 regular-season games in 2022. He missed six games with ankle and neck injuries last year and finished with 75 tackles (two for loss), no sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in 2023.

Campbell was the team’s nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award last season, an award that recognizes NFL players who excel on the field and create a lasting positive impact in their communities.

Other Packers-related houses on the market include:

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell sells Hobart home