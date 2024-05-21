Former Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell says being in Green Bay was making him 'lose my love for the game'

De'Vondre Campbell doesn't hide his feelings.

Two months after telling his side on why the partnership with the Green Bay Packers soured, he took to social media again this week to express how unhappy he felt with the organization.

Campbell, who had extreme highs and lows in a quick three-year period, was released in March by the Packers. The San Francisco 49ers then signed him to a one-year contract.

For his sake, Campbell says he's now in a much better headspace in Santa Clara, California, as offseason activities continue for NFL teams.

"I can't even lie I'm having so much fun playing football again...," Campbell wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "The situation I was in was making me lose my love for the game but I'm back having fun again and I love that for myself. Thank you God."

De'Vondre Campbell had disappointing final season with the Packers

Campbell, who turns 31 in July, is just two years removed from receiving a massive five-year, $50 million contract with the Packers after an All-Pro season in 2021.

But it went mostly downhill from there as injuries and ineffectiveness resulted in his production dropping significantly.

He entered the 2023 season looking to prove doubters wrong, writing on social media last summer that he's at his "best when the world is against me. I love pressure."

What happened next was his most disappointing season as a pro.

His tackling numbers were his worst since his rookie season in 2016, he didn't record an interception and he also played the fewest number of games (11) since his first year in the NFL. Campbell had previously been known for his durability, playing every game from 2017-21.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Moore (19) breaks away from Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) for a 52-yard touchdown reception during their game on Dec. 17, 2023, at Lambeau Field.

De'Vondre Campbell doesn't have respect for some of his former Packers coaches

Campbell blamed coaches' schemes for how he looked on the field last year.

"Look at what happened. They had me, (fellow linebacker) Quay (Walker) out there looking clueless," Campbell wrote on social media in March.

Without naming anyone, Campbell said after he was cut that he "lost ALL respect" for some coaches.

He added coaches in Green Bay didn't "evolve" and listen to his feedback. All of this criticism came after Campbell wrote on X in December that he's "not playing through injuries anymore cause when (expletive) goes wrong they always use it against you."

De'Vondre Campbell's new team, San Francisco 49ers, will play Packers in 2024

Campbell will get a chance to play his old team in 2024 when the 49ers come to Lambeau Field for a Week 12 showdown on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Campbell's former defensive coordinator in Green Bay won't be there. Barry was fired after last season and is now coaching linebackers and is the run game coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

