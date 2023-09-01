Former Packers LB Tariq Carpenter headed to Steelers practice squad

The Green Bay Packers won’t be bringing back linebacker Tariq Carpenter on the team’s practice squad. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Carpenter is signing to the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers released Carpenter from the 53-man roster on Wednesday, and he cleared waivers on Thursday. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, who was released with Carpenter on Wednesday, also cleared waivers.

With an open practice squad spot, the Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch, a Wisconsin native and experienced special teamer.

It’s possible Carpenter wanted a fresh start. He was stuck behind four veteran inside linebackers on the Packers depth chart. It’s also possible Carpenter no longer wanted to play linebacker and sought a team that would let him go back to safety.

Carpenter, a 2022 seventh-round pick, played in 14 games for the Packers last season. He played 120 snaps on special teams and registered seven special teams tackles.

Drafted as a safety, Carpenter was in the middle of a transition to linebacker with the Packers.

In related news, former Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles signed to the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. The 2021 fifth-round pick played in 20 games for the Packers over the last two seasons.

The Packers signed 16 players to the practice squad on Wednesday. All 16 were with Green Bay during training camp.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire