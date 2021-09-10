Former Packers LB Kamal Martin joining Panthers practice squad

Former Packers linebacker Kamal Martin, who visited Panthers yesterday, is joining their practice squad, per league source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 10, 2021

Kamal Martin has found a new home.

The former Green Bay Packers linebacker is joining the Carolina Panthers practice squad, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Martin, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2020, was released by the team during the roster cutdowns to 80 players last month.

The second-year linebacker struggled with injuries – particularly with his knee – and was running with the Packers’ third-team defense for much of training camp.

Martin was without a team for almost three weeks.

“He is a big, long, physical athlete that can really run, and he’s a great kid, great person. That was one of the tougher ones that we’ve had to make in our two years here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

