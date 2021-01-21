Former Packers GM Ted Thompson passes away at age 68

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, the man who drafted future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the architect of the Super Bowl XLV champions, has passed away at the age of 68.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the passing. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Thompson’s death later Thursday.

Thompson played 10 years in the NFL as a linebacker and spent over 20 years as a personnel executive with the Packers, including a highly successful run from 2005 to 2017 as the team’s general manager.

Thompson was the team’s director of pro personnel under Ron Wolf when the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI, and he constructed the team that won Super Bowl XLV.

Thompson, who battled health issues at the end of his term, stepped down as general manager following the 2017 season and took on an advisory role under new general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Thompson’s first draft pick changed the future of the franchise forever.

Even with future Hall of Famer Brett Favre on his roster in 2005, Thompson still used the 24th overall pick on a quarterback from Cal named Aaron Rodgers. Three years later, he traded away Favre after he unretired and ushered in a new era under Rodgers.

Two years later, the Packers were champions of pro football. Under Thompson, the Packers were the NFC’s most successful team.

Among Thompson’s best draft picks are Rodgers, linebacker Clay Matthews, left tackle David Bakhtiari, safety Nick Collins, guard Josh Sitton, receiver Greg Jennings, receiver Jordy Nelson, receiver Randall Cobb, receiver Davante Adams defensive lineman Kenny Clark, center Corey Linsley and kicker Mason Crosby.

All four of the Packers’ first-team All-Pros in 2020 – Rodgers, Adams, Bakhtiari and Linsley – were Thomspon draft picks.