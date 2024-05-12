Former Packers executive Eliot Wolf named VP of player personnel for Patriots

Eliot Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf who spent over a decade in the personnel department of the Green Bay Packers, has been named the executive vice president of player personnel for the New England Patriots.

While not officially the general manager, Wolf will assume control of the Patriots personnel, salary cap and 53-man roster.

“It is an honor to accept this position with the New England Patriots,” said Wolf. “I am grateful to the Kraft family for this opportunity and want to thank my family, especially my wife and children, for the support and strength they have given me as I move forward in my new role. I also want to thank all of the people I have worked with and learned from over the years.”

Wolf has been operating as the personnel head for the Patriots this offseason, including during the 2024 NFL draft. New England drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

Wolf, 42, was in Green Bay from 2004 to 2017. He graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay in 2000.

While with the Packers, Wolf was a pro personnel assistant (2004-08), assistant director of pro personnel (2008-11), assistant director of player personnel (2011- 12), director of pro personnel (2012-15), director of player personnel (2015-16) and director of football operations (2016-17).

After Brian Gutekunst was hired as general manager, Wolf moved on to Cleveland, where he spent two years with the Browns under John Dorsey before joining the Patriots. Over the last two years, Wolf has been the director of scouting for the Patriots.

Wolf is taking over control of the roster from Bill Belichick, who was dismissed in New England following the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire