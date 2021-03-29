Former Packers DB Morgan Burnett announces retirement from NFL

TheGrio

On Thursday, Lowynn Young, the public defender representing Eric Holder Jr., filed a bail reduction motion on behalf of her accused client, stating, “even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” as reported by Revolt. The motion, to which Judge Curtis B. Rappé has given the prosecution until Tuesday, March 30 to respond, insists that the court’s reduction of Holder’s bail will not qualify him as a flight risk, as he doesn’t own a passport and has strong familial and community allegiances. According to Revolt‘s report of the prosecutors statements, Holder showed up “unannounced” to the rapper’s store, the Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles, where Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was engaged in a meet-and-greet.