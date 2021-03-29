Former Packers DB Morgan Burnett announces retirement from NFL
Former Packers defensive back Morgan Burnett announced his retirement from the NFL in a post from his official Instagram account on Monday. Burnett, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2010, played eight seasons in Green Bay. He appeared in 102 regular-season games and 11 playoff games with the Packers.