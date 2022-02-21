Former Packers coach Mike Smith rejoins Mike Pettine on Vikings new coaching staff

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is rejoining former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in the NFC North.

The Minnesota Vikings hired Smith to be the team’s new outside linebackers coach and pass-rushing specialist.

Smith left Green Bay this offseason after three seasons coaching outside linebackers. He spent his first two seasons with the Packers working under Pettine, who is now the assistant head coach under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota.

While with the Packers, Smith helped maximize the production of veterans Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith while also developing first-round pick Rashan Gary into a pass-rushing star.

Now, Matt LaFleur’s team will face pass-rushers coached by Smith twice a season.

The Packers replaced Smith on the coaching staff with Jason Rebrovich last week.

An interesting subplot of Smith landing in Minnesota: Would Za’Darius Smith follow him and sign with the Vikings if he’s released by the Packers?

Does Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith know his time in Green Bay is ending?

