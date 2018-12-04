Former Packers center thinks Mike McCarthy would help Baker Mayfield

Browns center J.C. Tretter knows all about Mike McCarthy. And even if every quarterback doesn’t love him, Tretter thinks the just-fired Packers coach would be great for Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Tretter told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that he thinks McCarthy would be a good teacher for the precocious Cleveland quarterback.

“I think they’d do great,” Tretter said. “He started working with Aaron [Rodgers] when Aaron was a rookie too and Aaron’s developed into a hell of a player so I think that relationship would be fine. I see a lot of similarities between Aaron and Baker personalty-wise, competitiveness, and that’s all the things that Aaron came in with too when he was a young player, so I think they’d work well together.”

Tretter spent four years in Green Bay with McCarthy (2013-16, when things weren’t always so warm between Rodgers and McCarthy. He’s also just one of the Green Bay refugees in Cleveland, and General Manager John Dorsey and much of his front office have deep and obvious ties to McCarthy.

So even though McCarthy’s strained relationship with Rodgers (at a play-calling level, not a personal level) has been the focus of his departure from Green Bay, Tretter didn’t view him as a coach who was inflexible. In fact, he thought McCarthy could incorporate many of the college concepts to their offense which could maximize Mayfield’s skills.

“It’s tough how things go down but that’s kind of the business we’re in,” Tretter said of the end of McCarthy’s run in Green Bay. “It was tough last year for him with A-Rod getting hurt and then things just didn’t click this year like in previous years, but I’ve always enjoyed working with Mike McCarthy. I think what he’s done in his career in Green Bay has been extraordinary. I think there’s not many franchises that would trade what he’s done or pass that up.

“He’s a great man, too. I don’t have a bad thing to say about Mike McCarthy. He was really an awesome leader and an awesome coach. Coming in as a rookie into that program and be coached by him was really awesome for my career to set me up on how this business works and how the game of football is played.”

McCarthy’s 125-77-2 record and Super Bowl ring would bring some immediate gravity to the Browns, though they figure to cast a wide net since they too have a head start on the coaching search.