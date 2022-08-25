Former Packers center JC Tretter retiring from NFL

Center JC Tretter, a draft pick of the Green Bay Packers who played four seasons in Green Bay, is retiring from the NFL at the age of 31. The nine-year veteran announced his retirement in a post on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“I’ve been lucky to meet so many amazing people through my 9 years in the NFL,” Tretter wrote in a letter captioned “Onto the next chapter” on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who made my career so much fun.”

Tretter played in 31 games – with 10 starts – for the Packers after former general manager Ted Thompson made him the 122nd overall pick in the 2013 draft. A college left tackle at Cornell, Tretter moved inside to start his NFL career and was excellent. He signed with the Browns in 2014 and went on to start 80 games at center in Cleveland.

Overall, Tretter played 919 snaps for the Packers at center. He played 1,000 or more snaps at center for five straight seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns released Tretter in March. He said he retiring from the game on his own terms.

Tretter also said he will continue on as president of the NFL Player Association.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire