Former Packers CB Tramon Williams retiring from the NFL after 14 seasons

To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream. Thank you, to the late great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an Undrafted free agent. Thank you, Alonzo Highsmith, Zo to be exact, — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Long-time Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is retiring from the NFL after 14 seasons.

Williams, who wore No. 38 in Green bay, announced the decision on Twitter on Tuesday, his 38th birthday.

An undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech, Williams played 10 seasons with the Packers and finished his career in Green Bay as a member of the team’s practice squad for the NFC Championship Game in January.

He played 159 regular season games and 15 playoff games with the Packers. He produced 125 pass breakups and 30 interceptions while in Green Bay.

His first eight seasons were spent with the Packers. He made a Pro Bowl and won the Super Bowl as a member of the team in 2010. He returned to Green bay twice, once for a two-year stint in 2018-19 and again for one week during the 2020 playoffs.

According to the Packers, Williams played in 205 games with 153 starts during his 14 NFL seasons, tallying 728 tackles (565 solo), 34 interceptions, 4.5 sacks, 185 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and 28 special teams tackles.

Williams is a lock for induction into the Packers Hall of Fame.