Former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett fired as Broncos head coach

Nathaniel Hackett’s run as the head coach of the Denver Broncos lasted only 15 games. The former Green Bay Packers assistant coach was fired by the Broncos on Monday, just one day after his team was soundly beaten 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Hackett’s Broncos were 4-11 and might have been the NFL’s most disappointing team in 2022.

Hackett spent three years working under Matt LaFleur as the offensive coordinator in Green Bay before getting a chance to be a head coach in Denver. The Packers’ offensive success and his experience in the LaFleur/Shanahan/McVay coaching tree made Hackett a hot commodity during the coaching cycle.

Things went south fast.

The Broncos started 2-1 but then suffered through a span of nine losses in 10 games.

Denver is averaging an NFL-worst 15.5 points per game this season. And Russell Wilson, who the Broncos gave up huge assets to acquire this offseason, has thrown only 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions in 2022. On Sunday, Wilson tossed three picks.

The Packers replaced Hackett’s job as the top offensive assistant with offensive line coach Adam Stenavich.

It’s unclear if there would be mutual interest in Hackett returning to the Packers. LaFleur called firings an “ugly” part of the coaching business and passed on answering if he’d be willing to bring Hackett back to Green Bay when asked on Monday.

Hackett signed a four-year contract to join the Broncos in January.

Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim coach in Denver for the final two weeks.

