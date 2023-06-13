Former Packers S Adrian Amos signs 1-year deal with Jets

Another former Green Bay Packer is headed to New York to join Aaron Rodgers. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, safety Adrian Amos is signing a one-year deal that is expected to be worth up to $4 million with the Jets.

Amos, 30, played in every regular season and postseason game for the Packers over the last four seasons. His deal voided in February, making him an unrestricted free agent with almost $8 million of dead money left over on the Packers’ 2023 salary cap.

Green Bay responded by signing safeties Tarvarius Moore and Jonathan Owens in free agency. Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford both return as potential starters.

Amos joins Rodgers, receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor, offensive tackle Billy Turner and quarterback Tim Boyle as former members of the Packers currently employed by the Jets.

Amos, a fifth-round pick the Bears in 2015, spent his first four seasons in Chicago. He signed a $36 million deal with the Packers following the 2018 season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire