Former Packer T.J. Lang takes jab at Jimmy Graham's blocking skills

Another shot has been fired onto Bears tight end Jimmy Graham, but can he block it?

Former Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang took a jab at Graham on Twitter after Pro Football Talk released an article about Graham thinking the Bears have a good plan for him.

Lang made the joke because Graham is not known for his blocking skills. In fact, Pro Football Focus graded Graham as roughly an average blocking tight end in 2019.

But Graham most likely won't be a run blocking upgrade to the offense. He'll be someone Trubisky (or Foles) can throw the ball to.

Graham is tied for 36th on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list with 74 in his career. He's also a five-time Pro Bowler who can be an explosive option down-the-field.

He's done nothing but praise GM Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and the Bears' organization since signing with the team on March 16. He also credited Pace's rebuild and has mentioned his confidence in Nagy's offense. He said the offense is the closest he's ever seen since he left the New Orleans Saints in 2015.

If the Bears are anything like the Saints' offense, we hope to see the superstar tight end from 2011 and 2013 who totaled 1,200+ receiving yards.

