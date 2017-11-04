Former A's outfielder retires, joins Phillies front office

Sam Fuld, who spent the final two and a half seasons of his career with the A's, retired this week and took a position in the Phillies front office.

The Phillies continued to retool the front office Friday with two hirings.

Former major league outfielder Sam Fuld will join the team as major league player information coordinator, while Ben Werthan will serve in the same role in the minors.

Fuld, 35, played parts of eight seasons with four different teams, last appearing in the majors with the Oakland A's in 2015. In 599 career games, Fuld posted a .227 career batting average with a .307 on-base percentage.

