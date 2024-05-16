Former OU Softball player closing out her time with the Savannah Bananas baseball team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Savannah Bananas dancing baseball team is back in Oklahoma City for a second year in a row. The team had so much success last year that they’ve added a third game this weekend. This year a former OU softball player is playing at this weekend’s games.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their popular Tik Tok videos, dancing skills, and even tricks. You can see all of that and more at this weekend’s games.

The team is bringing in thousands of fans to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this year and all three games are completely sold out.

Several players including the head coach of the Savannah Bananas are from Oklahoma.

“This is my third year with the Savannah Bananas. For an old guy like me at 36, that’s pretty good and, and I participate in a full-time job as well,” said Mat Wolf, Savannah Bananas baseball player.

Savannah Banana’s rodeo clown trick pitcher, Mat Wolf, who also happens to be an Oklahoma City firefighter says it’s exciting to be playing in his home city.

“I’m super excited to be back in OKC, you know, in front of the hometown crowd and some guys that I work with at the fire department are coming out to support. So yeah, I’m really excited to be here,” said Wolf.

“Definitely blessed to be the first woman to do this. And I know this is just the standard now,” said Jocelyn Alo, former OU Softball player.

New to the team this year for a month-long contract is former OU softball player Jocelyn Alo. She is the first ever woman to play with the team.

“Hitting a softball and hitting a baseball is completely different. So, they’re both hard in their own way, but it’s definitely been an adjustment… It’s been difficult learning the new dances and stuff, but it’s definitely something fun that brings like the fun back into the game,” said Alo.

Alo is closing out her time with the Savannah Bananas this weekend in Oklahoma City.

“It’s been super fun. I definitely had to take this opportunity when it came up, and I’ve just been having a blast with the guys and they’ve been very welcoming to me, so I’m actually really sad to be leaving… But no place I’d rather end it than in Oklahoma City where champions are crowned,” said Alo.

Also from Oklahoma is the head coach of the Savannah Bananas, Tyler Gillum.

Unfortunately, there are no more tickets available this weekend, but they do stream the game on their YouTube channel if you’d like to watch it.

You can also catch their exciting dances, stunts and tricks on their Tik Tok account at @TheSavBananas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.