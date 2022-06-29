Former OU Men’s Basketball coach Lon Kruger heading to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. Another longtime coach, Jerry Krause of Eastern Washington, will join the quartet along with players Richard Hamilton of UConn, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and Jimmy Walker of Providence.
The 2022 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony will be in November
