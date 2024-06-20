Former OU golfer Max McGreevy ‘loves this course’ for Korn Ferry Tour return to Norman

Max McGreevy reacts to a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on Thursday in Norman.

NORMAN — After double bogeying the second hole, Max McGreevy already felt frustrated nine strokes into a four-day tournament.

But as McGreevy’s wife, Olivia, and mom Sherry looked at each other, they laughed, knowing it was potentially better this way.

“We always joke that if he starts out with a birdie, that’s not good,” Sherry said. “But if he starts with a bogey, he usually gets mad and responds.”

For McGreevy, there is no better course to bounce back on than the one he has played his entire life.

As the former Oklahoma golfer stepped onto the grounds of the Jimmie Austin Golf Club on Thursday for the Korn Ferry Tour's Compliance Solutions Championship, he felt at home in more ways than one.

“Obviously I have made some mistakes on this golf course, but I’ve also had so many triumphs and success over the years,” the Edmond native said after Thursday's opening round. “Those are easy to kind of reel back on, especially when I get off to a bad start like I did today.”

More: Pizza powers Tom Kim to lead, Rickie Fowler's fast start and more from Thursday at 2024 Travelers Championship

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 20: Max McGreevy of the United States walks the 16th fairway during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on June 20, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Working through the front nine on Thursday, McGreevy stopped to shake hands with familiar faces as he walked from one hole to the next, reminiscing on relationships built and reclimbing the same stepping stones that led him to this point.

McGreevy turned pro in 2017, after winning OU golf’s second NCAA title during his final season with the Sooners. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 and has one career win. After having five Top 10 finishes in 2023-24, the golfer is looking to continue his strong showing.

And what better place for McGreevy to start than at Jimmie Austin.

“He loves this course, and he’s played it since his junior golf days,” Sherry said. “He always seemed to play it well. He was just excited to come back and see all the other OU players that are here, so it has been pretty cool.”

There are four former Oklahoma State players and eight former OU players competing in the tournament, one of which — Patrick Welch who played for the Sooners from 2018-23 — was in McGreevy’s group.

Although the two played at different times, ties to the university and the familiarity of the course allowed them to find common ground during the round.

“I was really hoping I’d be paired up with one of the Sooners,” McGreevy said. “Patrick and I didn’t play in college together, but I’ve been around him for so long now, we were feeding off each other after we got off to not a great start.

“That was kind of nice to reel it back in with somebody else and have some fun bringing up good memories.”

After struggling on the second hole, McGreevy responded with a birdie. He would shoot five more and finished the first-round 4-under par. McGreevy will look to carry Thursday’s strong finish and his experience on the course into the second round on Friday.

“I’ve kind of always succeeded on this golf course and played well,” McGreevy said. “I’ve had so many fun days and it is just going to be four great days out here again this week.”

More: It's hot out there. What exactly does hot weather do to golf balls?

Which former OU and OSU golfers are playing in the tournament?

Oklahoma:

Quade Cummins

Grant Hirschman

Blaine Hale Jr.

Ben Lorenz

Logan McAllister

Max McGreevy

Garett Reband

Patrick Welch

Oklahoma State:

Zach Bauchou

Morgan Hoffmann

Brendon Jelley

Kris Ventura

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Max McGreevy ‘loves this course’ as Korn Ferry Tour returns to Norman