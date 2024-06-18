Former OU defensive tackle Jalen Redmond signs with Minnesota Vikings, per reports

Jalen Redmond runs drills during OU Pro Day for University of Oklahoma football players at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Okla., Thursday, March 30, 2023.

NORMAN — Former OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Redmond spent this spring playing for former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops' Arlington Renegades of the United Football League. In just four games, he recorded 18 tackles — five for loss — and four and a half sacks.

Redmond had his UFL contract terminated Monday following his reported NFL signing.

Redmond is a former four-star recruit from Midwest City who finished his Sooners career with 48 tackles — 21.5 for loss — and 10 sacks in 24 games.

During the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, Redmond had the highest vertical jump at his position since 2019 and he tied for the longest broad jump. Redmond signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent but was waived before the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former OU defensive tackle Jalen Redmond signs with Minnesota Vikings