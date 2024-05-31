Former OSU QB Braxton Miller announces induction into Ohio State athletics Hall of Fame

An Ohio State football star is heading to the OSU athletics' Hall of Fame.

Former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller announced Thursday night he has been selected for the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2024. Ohio State has not yet announced the rest of the class.

Blessed to be selected for the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.. Buckeye Nation, I'll love ya'll forever.. #GoBucks @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/eDPGyR4DyR — BRAXTON MILLER (@BraxtonMiller5) May 31, 2024

"Buckeye Nation, I'll love you forever," Miller wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video of highlights from his Ohio State career.

Congrats #5! One of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray!! https://t.co/AYyjt87Hvq — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2024

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who coach Miller from 2012-15, sent his congratulations, calling Miller "one of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray!!"

Braxton Miller stats: How did he do at Ohio State?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) breaks lose from Michigan Wolverines defensive end Ryan Van Bergen (53) in the 3rd quarter during their NCAA college football game in Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan November 26, 2011. (Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

Miller came to Ohio State as the No. 30 overall prospect and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2011 class per 247Sports' composite rankings out of Wayne High School in Dayton.

The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and conference quarterback of the year threw for 5,292 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 17 interceptions from 2011-13. He also added 32 rushing touchdowns and had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2012 and 2013.

Miller missed the 2014 season with a torn labrum.

Miller moved to wide receiver in 2015 where he had 601 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per touch.

Miller was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL draft. He played in 21 games for the Texans and recorded 261 yards on 34 catches. He also scored two touchdowns.

