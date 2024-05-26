Former OSU offensive lineman Price retires

May 25—Former Ohio State All-American center Billy Price used Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL, citing a blood clot that entered both of his lungs on Instagram as the reason.

Price was a first-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 after winning the 2017 Rimington Award as the outstanding center in college football. He was the 21st overall pick.

Price played 69 NFL games and started 45 of them for the Bengals, the New York Giants, and the Arizona Cardinals.