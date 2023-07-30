Former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple signs with the Miami Dolphins

Former Ohio State cornerback, Eli Apple, is signing with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This signing comes just days after the Dolphins’ secondary took a big hit with the news of Jalen Ramsey’s knee injury. The star corner tore his meniscus in training camp and is expected to be sidelined until December.

Apple is often subject to criticism among fans. While he hasn’t lived up to expectations as a top-ten pick, he has carved out a solid career for himself in the NFL. Apple has started 88 games so far in his career, including 10 playoff appearances.

He is entering the eighth season of his career and his fifth team. Apple most recently played for the Cincinnati Bengals where he spent two seasons starting in 30 regular season games and seven playoff contests.

Dolphins signing CB Eli Apple to one-year contract in wake of Jalen Ramsey injury, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/mrVUrNQWnU pic.twitter.com/WG3N21HobR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 29, 2023

The expectations for Apple in Miami won’t be super high, but he does provide starting experience and a viable option to utilize while Ramsey recovers from his injury.

