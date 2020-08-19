Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter sounds off in defense of Fernando Tatis Jr. debate

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter isn't having any debate about unwritten rules.

Showalter sounded off on YES Network on Tuesday after Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning ignited debate across Major League Baseball.

"It's the players' game."



Buck Showalter sounds off on the Fernando Tatis Jr. controversy. pic.twitter.com/GdyyyLINeN



— YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 18, 2020

Tatis' homer came with the Padres up 10-3 in the ninth inning, with the game already decided, and drew the ire of Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

"I didn't like it, personally," Woodward said after the game. "You're up by seven in the eighth inning; it's typically not a good time to swing 3-0. It's kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."

RELATED: DAVEY MARTINEZ THINK MLB NEEDS TO ADJUST UNWRITTEN RULES

After debate raged through the league about the importance, or necessity, of "unwritten rules" the former Orioles manager made his opinions clear.

"When something used to kind of tick me off from the way I was brought up in a game, I would look down the dugout, and if nobody was upset about it, Manny Machado, or JJ Hardy, or Adam Jones, then who am I to impose upon the way we play the game?" Showalter began. "Would they have been mad if you'd hit a home run with a 3-1 count? You've got bases loaded. If he takes it for ball four, you're going to push a run across. I always felt like you swinging the bat gives me a better chance to get somebody out than taking the pitch."

Showatler, 64, last managed in 2018, before his contract was not extended by the Orioles.

A three-time AL Manager of the Year, Showalter added that while the game is going on, you still have to play. He cracked he'd always wanted to go to home plate and say if the game was over, to give a thumbs up or down to end the game.

Instead, he said it was the players' game, and no one should rush to criticism over something players find acceptable.

"I can go back to the 50s and 60s and show those guys it was played different than the way you played in the 70s and 80s," Showalter continued. "I think we all need to kind of take a pill and keep in mind, if it doesn't upset the players or the fans, who are we to impose our will on how we were brought up to play the game. Does it make us right? Does it make us wrong? Not necessarily, but go by what the players are telling you."

Stay connected to the Orioles with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter sounds off in defense of Fernando Tatis Jr. debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington