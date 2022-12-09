Former Oregon WR Seven McGee to take visit to Miami Hurricanes

It makes sense that the coach who brought Seven McGee to Oregon would now try to bring him to Miami as well, doesn’t it?

The Ducks saw McGee enter the transfer portal during the middle of the 2022 season, ending his run in Eugene after a season and a half. Now that McGee is searching for a new school, it looks like he’s going to be testing the waters down with Mario Cristobal, Oregon’s former head coach who recruited McGee to the Ducks.

McGee announced on Thursday that he would be taking a visit to the Hurricanes later this weekend.

At Oregon, McGee — the former No. 9 RB and No. 151 overall player in the 2021 class — never really found his fit in the offense, moving from running back to wide receiver. He ended his time with the Ducks with just 32 total touches for 215 yards and 1 touchdown.

We will see if he can find a fit in Cristobal’s offense down in Miami.

Seven McGee Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 8 Games | 7 catches, 84 yards // 14 rushes, 64 yards, 1 TD

2022: 7 Games | 11 catches, 67 yards

Vitals

Hometown Rochester, New York Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-8 Weight 185 pounds Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 NY WR Rivals 4 5.9 NY WR ESPN 4 84 NY WR On3 Recruiting 4 92.27 NY WR 247 Composite 4 0.9350 NY WR

Twitter

I will be visiting the university of Miami this weekend go canes!🙌 — 7 (@McgeeSeven) December 9, 2022

