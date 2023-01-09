Former Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton transfer to Tennessee Volunteers

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

One of the more notable players to leave the Oregon Ducks and enter the transfer portal this offseason has finally found a home, with wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announcing that he will commit to the Tennessee Volunteers and head to the SEC.

Thornton is an intriguing prospect, and was one of the top receivers in the 2021 recruiting class. He did not quite reach his ceiling in Eugene, whether that was due to poor utilization or being buried on the depth chart. However, in Knoxville, he will have a chance to fill a big need as Jaylin Hyatt moves on.

Dont’e Thronton’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 4 games | 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TD

2022: 11 games | 17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD

Vitals

Hometown

Baltimore, MD

Position

WR

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2021

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Arizona State

  • Florida State

  • USC

  • Notre Dame

  • Oregon

  • Virginia

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories