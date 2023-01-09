Former Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton transfer to Tennessee Volunteers

One of the more notable players to leave the Oregon Ducks and enter the transfer portal this offseason has finally found a home, with wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announcing that he will commit to the Tennessee Volunteers and head to the SEC.

Thornton is an intriguing prospect, and was one of the top receivers in the 2021 recruiting class. He did not quite reach his ceiling in Eugene, whether that was due to poor utilization or being buried on the depth chart. However, in Knoxville, he will have a chance to fill a big need as Jaylin Hyatt moves on.

Dont’e Thronton’s Transfer Portal Profile

BREAKING: Former Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’5 205 WR from Baltimore, MD was ranked as a Top 75 Player in the ‘21 Class One of the top available players in the portal. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/Qu31IquoJy pic.twitter.com/AkO1GQF1P3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2023

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 4 games | 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TD

2022: 11 games | 17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, MD Position WR Height 6-foot-5 Weight 185 pounds Class 2021

Top Schools Before Commitment

Arizona State

Florida State

USC

Notre Dame

Oregon

Virginia

