Former Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton transfer to Tennessee Volunteers
One of the more notable players to leave the Oregon Ducks and enter the transfer portal this offseason has finally found a home, with wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announcing that he will commit to the Tennessee Volunteers and head to the SEC.
Thornton is an intriguing prospect, and was one of the top receivers in the 2021 recruiting class. He did not quite reach his ceiling in Eugene, whether that was due to poor utilization or being buried on the depth chart. However, in Knoxville, he will have a chance to fill a big need as Jaylin Hyatt moves on.
Dont’e Thronton’s Transfer Portal Profile
BREAKING: Former Oregon WR Dont’e Thornton has Committed to Tennessee!
The 6’5 205 WR from Baltimore, MD was ranked as a Top 75 Player in the ‘21 Class
One of the top available players in the portal. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2023
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2021: 4 games | 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TD
2022: 11 games | 17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD
Vitals
Hometown
Baltimore, MD
Position
WR
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
185 pounds
Class
2021
Top Schools Before Commitment
Arizona State
Florida State
USC
Notre Dame
Oregon
Virginia