Former Oregon WR commit Stephon Johnson enters transfer portal
An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal this week, and it seems to be flying relatively under the radar in Oregon circles, though the player in question has close ties to the Ducks.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Stephon Johnson announced on Wednesday that he would be transferring from the Cowboys and looking for a new school. This is notable for Duck fans became Johnson was previously committed to Oregon before watching Mario Cristobal leave for Miami, which led the former 3-star WR to open up his recruitment once again.
It was a previous coaching staff that recruited Johnson to Eugene, of course, but the Ducks still have a need for some depth and proven ability at the WR position. Johnson had an impressive true-freshman season with Oklahoma State, catching 17 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns. We know that he likes the Ducks enough to commit there once, so might he take a look at them again this time around?
We will have to wait and see, but the first step is making sure that Dan Lanning and the Ducks even have an interest in getting him out of the portal.
Stephon Johnson’s Transfer Portal Profile
I have entered my name into the transfer portal. To my teammates and brothers , i appreciate the bonds and memories we made and will forever cherish that.
— Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) January 4, 2023
Collegiate Stats
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2022: 10 Games | 17 catches, 293 yards, 2 TD
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
175 pounds
Hometown
DeSoto, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receivier
Class
2022
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
87
TX
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.8826
TX
WR
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
WR
ESPN
3
80
TX
WR
On3 Recruiting
3
88
TX
WR
Recruitment
Ducks offer Johnson on March 3, 2021
Johnson commits to Oregon on March 31, 2021
Johnson officially visits Oregon on June 4, 2021
Johnson decommits from the Ducks on January 5, 2022
Johnson commits to Oklahoma State on February 2, 2022
Johnson enters transfer portal on January 4, 2023
Highlights