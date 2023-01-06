Former Oregon WR commit Stephon Johnson enters transfer portal

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal this week, and it seems to be flying relatively under the radar in Oregon circles, though the player in question has close ties to the Ducks.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Stephon Johnson announced on Wednesday that he would be transferring from the Cowboys and looking for a new school. This is notable for Duck fans became Johnson was previously committed to Oregon before watching Mario Cristobal leave for Miami, which led the former 3-star WR to open up his recruitment once again.

It was a previous coaching staff that recruited Johnson to Eugene, of course, but the Ducks still have a need for some depth and proven ability at the WR position. Johnson had an impressive true-freshman season with Oklahoma State, catching 17 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns. We know that he likes the Ducks enough to commit there once, so might he take a look at them again this time around?

We will have to wait and see, but the first step is making sure that Dan Lanning and the Ducks even have an interest in getting him out of the portal.

Stephon Johnson’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

I have entered my name into the transfer portal. To my teammates and brothers , i appreciate the bonds and memories we made and will forever cherish that. — Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) January 4, 2023

Collegiate Stats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2022: 10 Games | 17 catches, 293 yards, 2 TD

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 175 pounds Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receivier Class 2022

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 87 TX WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.8826 TX WR Rivals 3 5.7 TX WR ESPN 3 80 TX WR On3 Recruiting 3 88 TX WR

Recruitment

Ducks offer Johnson on March 3, 2021

Johnson commits to Oregon on March 31, 2021

Johnson officially visits Oregon on June 4, 2021

Johnson decommits from the Ducks on January 5, 2022

Johnson commits to Oklahoma State on February 2, 2022

Johnson enters transfer portal on January 4, 2023

Highlights

