Former Oregon WR Brenden Schooler finds new home with the Arizona Wildcats

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brenden Schooler has found a new home and will join his brother in Arizona.

After an foot injury suffered in fall camp that kept him out approximately six weeks in his senior season at Oregon, Schooler entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on October 22, 2019. He played three games in the 2019 campaign.

Schooler has totaled 43 career catches for 521 yards and four touchdowns in his Duck career. He started at safety as a true freshman finishing with 74 tackles and four interceptions.

Interestingly enough, the Ducks will open up Pac-12 conference play on the road in 2020 at Arizona in Tucson, AZ.

Schooler's younger brother Colin is a junior linebacker for the Wildcats and sixth in the conference in tackles with 98 on the season.

The Wildcats finished last in the Pac-12 south division (4-8, 2-7 in the Pac-12). Schooler proved to Ducks fans that he can make acrobatic, athletic catches along with quick speed with his 6-foot-1 size and 197-pound slender frame.

