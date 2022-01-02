Former Oregon strength coach Aaron Feld releases heartfelt letter to Duck fans

It was a helluva ride ladies and gentlemen! It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the young men of @oregonfootball. Thank you Duck Nation for embracing me and my wife and making us feel at home in the PNW. We will miss you all! 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nYdLI3NT3x — Aaron Feld (@coachfeld) January 2, 2022

It’s rare in college football that a fanbase falls in love with a strength and conditioning coach, but that’s absolutely what happened with the Oregon Ducks and Aaron Feld.

Maybe it was his grandiose handlebar mustache that opened the door to a fun relationship being possible, but it was his outsized personality that really fueled the fire in Eugene. That’s saying something, too, because you take one look at Feld and realize what a large man he is, and anyone who participated in his “Fill the Sleeve” challenges over the years can tell you that he wasn’t shy about letting you know.

“I wish you nothing but success and tight sleeves in all of your futures,” Feld wrote on social media.

A perfect way to end his time at Oregon.

