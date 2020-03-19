The Los Angeles Rams are making moves this NFL free agency.

On Thursday, the Rams released 25-year-old All-Pro running back Todd Gurley.

We have released Todd Gurley. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

Earlier the same day, it was also reported by Jeff Howe of The Athletic that former Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Brandin Cooks was also put up for trade:

Aside from Todd Gurley, the Rams have also made Brandin Cooks available in a trade as they attempt to trim salary and restock their draft picks, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 19, 2020

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Cooks is under contract through the 2023 season and is set to make $8 million with a cap hit of $16.8 million this season. As with Gurley, a trade would lead to a large amount of dead money on the Rams' cap.

Cooks caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season. That was a sharp drop in production after four straight years with at least 65 catches, 1,082 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

The 26-year-old was drafted No. 20th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year contract with the Saints before being traded to the New England Patriots in 2017. Cooks helped the Patriots get to the Super Bowl in 2018, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The following offseason the Los Angeles Rams acquired Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick for 2018 first and sixth-round draft picks.

Could Cooks be on his way to his fourth team in seven seasons in the NFL?

Former Oregon State WR Brandin Cooks up for trade in Los Angeles originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest