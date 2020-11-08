Former Oregon State star Jordan Poyer intercepts Russell Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The Seattle Seahawks were trailing 14-0 in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
But Russell Wilson had the ball and the Seahawks were in the red zone.
On 4th-and-1, the MVP frontrunner threw the ball to Jacob Hollister, but instead, Jordan Poyer snagged the pass for his first interception of the season.
Jordan Poyer with the clean theft 😤 @J_poyer21 @BuffaloBills— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 8, 2020
📺 #SEAvsBUF on FOX pic.twitter.com/K80C01UjFl
It’s been an impressive start for the former Oregon State standout who already has 7 tackles and an interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.
NFL Twitter praised Poyer for his clutch play.
Give my man Jordan Poyer the respect he deserves!!!— Nap Knows Bills (@napknowsbills) November 8, 2020
JORDAN POYER WITH THE INT IN THE END ZONE AYEEEEEEE— Ashley Petty (@AshleyPetty_) November 8, 2020
Jordan Poyer has to be THE MOST UNDERRATED SAFETY IN FOOTBALL. Great Int. on 4th! @Rachel__Bush— Tre Hayes (@Tre_Hayes9) November 8, 2020
Jordan Poyer!!! #GoBeavs #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AgCIwaEcOb— Jeff Pivic (@jeffpivic) November 8, 2020
Jordan Poyer says LETS. GET. TAKEAWAY.#Bills #BillsMafia #SEAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/n9RQXtSqeW— The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) November 8, 2020
Jordan poyer has been playing the best football of his career. #BillsMafia— Kyle Levy (@kylelevy33) November 8, 2020
There’s no denying Poyer has been playing at an All-Pro level this season. Prior to Sunday’s game, the veteran safety recorded 69 total tackles to go with 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble at the midseason mark. Poyer is on pace for an incredible 138 stops.
The Bills currently lead the Seahawks 17-6 with 6:40 left in the second quarter after Wilson ran the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown, his first rushing touchdown of the year.
