Former Oregon State QB Sean Mannion re-signs with Minnesota Vikings

Sean Mannion will return as the Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Mannion has re-signed with the Vikings for his sixth NFL season.

The #Vikings re-signed backup QB Sean Mannion. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

The Vikings rested their starters in the 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago, paving way for Mannion to get the start. In the 21-19 loss, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mannion, a third-round pick out of Oregon State, played four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Vikings as a free agent last year. In St.Louis/Los Angeles, Mannion appeared in 10 games with one start. He completed 45 of 74 passes for 384 yards and three interceptions with a career passer rating of 57.5.

With the Beavers, Mannion broke a number of school records, including career passing yards (13,600), completions (1,187), attempts (1,838), completion percentage (64.6) and touchdowns (83).

Mannion, 28, will return to a quarterbacks room that includes recently-extended starter Kirk Cousins and second-year player Jake Browning.

