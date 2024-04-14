Former Oregon State point guard set to visit Texas A&M next week

This offseason, Texas A&M basketball head coach Buzz Williams has plenty on his plate, including keeping most of the 2023 roster together, led by star point guard Wade Taylor IV, who is slated to return to a final season in Aggieland after helping lead the Aggies to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

With three definite departures, including veteran point guard Tyrece Radford, Williams has begun to utilize the transfer portal as he did last offseason. Still, this time, he focuses on adding proven starters to replace Radford's scoring production and add another layer to an already stout backcourt.

Also, needing more depth at forward, the Aggies will host former Texas Tech forward Robert Jennings later this month. Still, first, it has been reported by the Athletics' Tobias Bass that former Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has scheduled to visit Texas A&M on Thursday, April 18, just two days after visiting the Texas Longhorns the previous Tuesday.

While Jennings only averaged 4.4 PPG last season, Pope was on a whole other level, leading the Beavers with 17.6 points, shooting 45% from the field, 37% from 3-point range, and 87% from the stripe.

Imagining a backcourt with Wade Taylor, Manny Obaseki and Jordan Pope is certainly exciting, so it's up to Williams to sell what the program has to offer next week.

