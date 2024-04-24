Texas A&M was a finalist for one of the top remaining guards in the college basketball transfer portal, as former Oregon State guard Jordan Pope is headed to the Aggies' bitter rival as the Texas Longhorns have found their replacement for outgoing guard Max Abmas.

Aggies head coach Buzz Williams has already landed two players through the portal in the last three days. Former Nebraska guard CJ Wilcher and former Minnesota forward Pherrel Payne will move to College Station as soon as this summer. However, more depth at guard is still sorely needed.

However, some good news may be on the horizon as Williams currently hosts former Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, who averaged 11.4 points per game during the 2023 season. However, losing the Pope to the Longhorns stings a little more.

With the recent portal success, Aggie fans should trust Williams to gain a solid replacement for what the program will lose due to Tyrece Radford's departure in the backcourt.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Former Oregon State guard Jordan Pope chooses Texas over Texas A&M