Former Oregon State guard Jordan Pope will announce his transfer decision on Wednesday

Texas A&M Basketball has already landed two key players from the transfer portal in the last two days. Former Nebraska guard CJ Wilcher and former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne will move to College Station for the 2024-2025 season.

Combined with the official return of star guard Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M's roster is in good hands once again, but to finally take the next step after falling to the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars in the NCAA Tournament last month, more help is needed through the portal.

Already hosting a bevy of talent this month, one of the top available guards is set to make his decision after visiting the program last week, as former Oregon State leading scorer Jordan Pope will announce his decision between Texas and Texas A&M on Wednesday evening, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

https://twitter.com/tiptonedits/status/1782582673934000370?s=61&t=2Po8N7Dzg87nIkHTJmuS8A

In what could be an elite backcourt for the Aggies next season if Pope were to commit, he definitely proved his ability in 2023, leading the Beavers with 17.6 points, shooting 45% from the field, 37% from 3-point range, and 87% from the stripe.

While Texas certainly needs a replacement for the departing Max Abmas, Tyrece Radford's Aggie career has also ended, providing Pope with a clear path to a starting spot opposite Taylor and incoming senior Manny Obaseki.

