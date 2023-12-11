Former Oregon State DB Akili Arnold receives USC offer

USC has offered former Oregon State defensive back Akili Arnold.

Arnold is coming off a season in which he finished fourth on the team in tackles with 60, while also adding two tackles for loss and half a sack.

He also had 6 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery. The fifth-year senior will have just one season of eligibility remaining.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold was Oregon State’s third-highest-graded defensive player for the 2023 regular season at 79.9 as a safety. His best quality was coverage, in which he graded at 85.7. Opposing receivers caught 54% of passes when guarded by Arnold (19-of-35) for 177 yards. He also missed just six tackles in 664 snaps.

USC can really use a player of Arnold’s quality in 2024, when the Trojans move to the Big Ten. Crucially, the fact that Arnold has played at Oregon State will make him aware of what Oregon, Washington and UCLA can do. USC would have a Pac-12 player who would already have ample knowledge of the other Pac-12 schools which will join USC in the Big Ten next year.

Oregon St. transfer safety Akili Arnold has added offers from #USC #Arkansas #Auburn since entering the portal. Can see why here. Very strong run game defender (#0) pic.twitter.com/Tuph8oxA0Y — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) December 8, 2023

