Former Oregon State commit schedules Michigan State football official visit

One of the first players in the 2024 recruiting class that Jonathan Smith and his staff pursued once getting to East Lansing was Tampa (FL) cornerback Andrew Brinson IV, a former Oregon State commit.

Brinson was the first offer handed out by the new staff and things seem to be moving quickly in his recruitment, as he has scheduled an official visit to MSU on December 15-17.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire