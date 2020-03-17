From seventh-round pick to "one of the game's most underrated players," or at least that's how NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described Oregon State alum Jordan Poyer when reporting he has agreed to a two-year extension worth approximately $20.5 million.

The #Bills have done some work on their own players, agreeing to terms on a 2-year extension with S Jordan Poyer on a 2-year deal worth $20.5M, source said. One of the game's most underrated players cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the extension, but Rapoport was the first with the terms of the deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Beaver was entering the final season of his current contract with a cap hit of $4.075 this year. It'll double to nearly $10 each season in 2021 and 2022. Poyer joined the Bills in 2017 as one of head coach Sean McDermott's first signings.

In 2019, the safety had a career-season totaling 107 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions, helping lead the Bills to their second playoff appearance in three seasons.

Entering the NFL, Poyer fell to the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft despite being a consensus All-American his senior season at Oregon State with seven interceptions. He signed a four-year, $2.22 million contract with the team that drafted him, the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Eagles would cut him later in 2013 and Cleveland would claim him off of waivers. Poyer was able to win a roster spot in 2013 and 2014 before starting four games in 2015. He began 2016 as the starting safety but a lacerated kidney suffered in Week 6 against the Tennesse Titans ended his season.

In free agency, he signed a four-year, $13 million contract with Buffalo, which included $7.40 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $3.50 million, where he started all three seasons since.

Former Oregon State Beaver Jordan Poyer inks extension with Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest