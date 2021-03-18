Former Oregon safety Patrick Chung retires after 11 NFL seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After 11 years playing in the NFL, Patrick Chung is calling it quits.

The former Oregon Ducks star announced that he would be retiring on Thursday morning in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up my cleats," Chung wrote.

Chung was a star during his time with the Ducks. He racked up 384 tackles in four years with the team and added 19 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, and four sacks to the mix. The Patriots liked him enough to selected him with the 34th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. At the time, that made him the 13th-highest-drafted Duck of all time.

Even with the high expectations from his lofty draft status, Chung had a terrific 11-year NFL career and won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. He spent 10 years with the team and had just one brief stop in Philadelphia in the middle of his career.

Chung was a solid, do-it-all safety for the Patriots. He could tackle very well and he held up well in coverage. Overall, he finished his career with 778 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 4.5 sacks while serving well as a physical thumper that roughed up ball carriers and tight ends in the Patriots' scheme.

It will be interesting to see what Chung, 33, does next. No matter what it is, Oregon fans will continue to love and support the long-time NFL veteran.

But as Chung said in his Instagram post, "It's time to start a new life."